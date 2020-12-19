Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baxter International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.56.

BAX opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

