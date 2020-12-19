BASIC Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00140398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.00771519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00204763 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00079717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00125047 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,122,601,748 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.