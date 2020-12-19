Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
