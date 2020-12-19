Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.