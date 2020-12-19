Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Sells $18,576.00 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $18,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $750,934.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

