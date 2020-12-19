Bank of South Carolina Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

BKSC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.