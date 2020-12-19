Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE BFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. 43,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

