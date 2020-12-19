Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $180.11. 669,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a PEG ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

