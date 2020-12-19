Bancorporation National Zions Sells 15,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $684,700.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $789.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

