BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Sells $1,138,600.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BancFirst by 1,344.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

