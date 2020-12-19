Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €9.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDF. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €7.64 ($8.99) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €11.46 ($13.48). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

