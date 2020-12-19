B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

BTG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

