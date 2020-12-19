B. Riley Increases iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $18.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iCAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock valued at $809,271. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

