B. Riley Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

FFWM stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $890.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in First Foundation by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

