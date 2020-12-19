B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

