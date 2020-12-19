Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 5.2%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.33. 1,256,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,655% from the average session volume of 71,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

