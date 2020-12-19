Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

