Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.09 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003516 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $43.60 million and $15.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

