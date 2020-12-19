AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

