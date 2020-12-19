AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

AVRO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.84. 849,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,418. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $132,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

