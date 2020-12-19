Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.36

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $37.15. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 91,965 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNW. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

