Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

