Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.60.

ADP stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.9% in the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

