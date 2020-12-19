Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00167772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077397 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

