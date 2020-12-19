AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

NYSE:T opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

