Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

