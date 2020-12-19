Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $566,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

