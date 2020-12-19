Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 105,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

