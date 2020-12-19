Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s share price were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 816,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 338,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

