Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $16,500.65

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Atheios has a total market cap of $16,500.65 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Atheios has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

