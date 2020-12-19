Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento accounts for about 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

