Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

ATTO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento makes up about 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

