Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 1,175,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

