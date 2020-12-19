Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 1,175,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.18.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
