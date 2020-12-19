Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider George G. Weston Sells 34,966 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,248.44 ($29.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,049.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.01. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

