Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 7.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 845,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 161,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

