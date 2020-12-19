Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00768351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00173146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

