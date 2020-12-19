Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,146,603 shares changing hands.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

