Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $123.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arvinas by 71.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 54.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.