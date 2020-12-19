Artfinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.