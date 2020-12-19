Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,042 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Equity Bancshares worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

