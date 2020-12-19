Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 214,923 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,923 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Veeco Instruments worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 412,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 39.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VECO stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

