Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $644,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $226.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.