Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $682,000 Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Assertio were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASRT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Assertio by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

