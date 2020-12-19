Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $643.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on UMH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

