Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Trading Down 5.3%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 1,513,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 381,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.