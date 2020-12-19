Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $118.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.