Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.36.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $287.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $293.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,939,811. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.