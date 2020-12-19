argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Head to Head Contrast

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 4 15 0 2.79 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $255.24, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares argenx and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $78.17 million 185.43 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -65.19 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 61.49 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.47

argenx has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

argenx beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

