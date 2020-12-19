Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARNA stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

