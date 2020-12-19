Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider William Grossman Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

