Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

ARCO stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 72.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

